Hungary led for the entire women's épée team final at the European Games until the last match, when Auriane Mallo-Breton stole it for France.

France trailed 31-28 going into the ninth contest at Kraków’s Tauron Arena after Eszter Muhari beat Marie-Florence Candassamy 4-2.

However, Mallo-Breton excelled with a 6-2 victory against Anna Kun to help France win the gold 34-33 on the penultimate day of fencing.

But France were denied a double as Italy won the men's team foil gold medal.

Daniele Garozzo got the five points he needed against Enzo Lefort to take Italy over the line for a 45-39 win.

Germany earlier beat Britain to the bronze.

France took over the lead right at the last from Hungary to win the women's épée team title in European Games fencing today ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Austria's Daniel Tschofenig won the men's normal hill ski jumping title a little later than planned following yesterday's wind-enforced delay.

Jan Hörl of Austria set him a target of 126.6 points to win with a 134.3 second-round effort to finish on 262.7.

Tschofenig achieved it with 134.3 from a 104.5m jump to finish with 270.3.

Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden finished third with 127.4 on the second-round for a total of 258.0.

Austria won the mixed team ski jumping event in resounding fashion.

Marita Kramer, Jan Hörl, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Daniel Tschofenig amassed a further 471.0 points in the second-round to finish with 939.3.

That put them more than 60 points clear of Norway, for whom Anna Odine Strøm, Robert Høneren Johansson, Eirin Maria Kvandal and Marius Lindvik notched 876.7.

Slovenia's Nika Prevc, Timi Zajc, Nika Križnar and Anže Lanišek were a comfortable third with 872.0, as Germany in fourth notched 818.3.

Ready, set, jump! ⛷️



Flying into today's ski jumping like...#EuropeanGames2023 #WeAreUnity #KrakowMalopolska2023 — The EOC: home of the European Games & EYOF (@The_EOC) June 29, 2023

In canoe slalom, which is making its debut at the Games, France won the women's team kayak gold, finishing 2.88 seconds ahead of Czech Republic, with bronze going to Germany at 4.30 off the pace.

Fittingly the hosts won the first gold medal to be awarded in the European Games for canoe slalom.

Poland were victorious in the men's team kayak final, finishing 0.56sec ahead of Spain, with bronze going to France, at 3.10.

Switzerland were fourth at the Kolna Sports Centre venue, 25 seconds slower than France.

Canoe slalom continues tomorrow with the women's and men's team canoe events.

In shooting competition, Hungary beat the Czech Republic to men's 50 metres rifle three positions team gold.

Zalan Tibor Pekler, Istvan Marton Peni and Soma Richard Hammerl managed to get the better of František Smetana, Jiří Přívratský and Petr Nymburský.

Milutin Stefanovic, Milenko Sebic and Lazar Kovacevic took bronze for Serbia against Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg, Simon Kolstad Claussen and Ole Martin Halvorsen.

Germany beat Ukraine to bronze in the women's 50m rifle three positions team event ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Earlier, Norway won the first shooting gold medal of the day in impressive fashion.

Jeanette Hegg Duestad, Mari Bårdseng Løvseth and Jenny Stene beat Switzerland 17-1 in the final of the women's 50m rifle three positions team event.

The Swiss team comprised Nina Christen, Sarina Hitz and Chiara Leone.

Germany earlier beat Ukraine to the bronze.

The Czech Republic's Karolína Křenková and Martin Vlach won the mixed final in modern pentathlon.

They were second quickest on the laser run in 12min 10.30sec, preserving their overall lead with a finishing total of 1,405 points.

Hungary's Mihály Koleszár and Kamilla Réti were second with 1,401 points after ranking sixth on the laser run, with Britain's Sam Curry and Jess Varley third on 1,395.