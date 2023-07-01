World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós declared that the sport has a "bright future" after thousands of youngsters from all over the globe participated in a training camp in Poreč.

The 15th edition of the WKF Youth Camp was held over three days in the Croatian town and saw the next generation of fighters learn from some of the sport’s biggest names.

Spain’s Olympic silver medallist Damian Quintero, Croatia’s two-time world medallist Anđelo Kvesić, Brazil’s three-time world champion Douglas Brose and Ukraine’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Stanislav Horuna all participated in the event.

Espinós was also joined by the Croatian Karate Union and WKF Executive Committee member Davor Cipek.

WKF President Antonio Espinós, fourth from left, hailed organisers in Poreč for the 15th staging of the WKF Youth Camp ©WKF

"The WKF Youth Camp is undoubtedly one of the most important events in our calendar, not only for being a massive representation of how strong our sport is among youngsters; it is also the event where we can truly attest that Karate has a bright future," said Espinós.

"All the participants in the camp are the future of our sport, and after witnessing the success of the 15th edition of the WKF Youth Camp, all of us karatekas must be very pleased because our many achievements will continue in many more years to come.

"I want to thank the Croatian Karate Union and its President Davor Cipek for hosting once again one of our most popular events.

"Your hard work and commitment are essential for the progress of our sport."