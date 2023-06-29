Exclusive: ANOC secretary general Lindberg wants commitment for more Olympic qualifiers at continental Games

Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) secretary general Gunilla Lindberg hopes a commitment can be secured for more sports to hold direct qualifiers at continental Games, claiming it would "raise the interest".

Ten of the 21 Olympic sports have offered qualification opportunities at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games here, including direct spots in table tennis, rugby sevens and breaking.

The European Games' inaugural edition was held in Baku in 2015, completing the full set of five continental Games for the Olympic Movement.

There has been an attempt to place an increasing emphasis on the European Games as a qualifier for the Olympics, and Lindberg attended the mixed doubles table tennis final involving Dang Qiu and Nina Mittelham against Hungary's Nandor Istvan Ecseki and Dora Csilla Madarasz in which the German pair won the first direct qualification place for Paris 2024.

The Swedish official underlined the significance of direct qualification places at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

"It is very important," Lindberg told insidethegames.

"It's important for the Games themselves but mostly for the athletes.

"We are one year before the Games in Paris, and if we can get the system for all the continental Games which we are working on I think it will be super because it is such an important competition.

"The interest now around the world is rising, everybody is talking about the Games."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has relied heavily on continental Games for its devised boxing qualification system.

Germany's Dang Qiu, left, and Nina Mittelham, right, earned the first direct qualification places for Paris 2024 at the European Games in the mixed doubles table tennis ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Lindberg, who has been ANOC secretary general since 2004, wants to secure agreement with the IOC and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) to increase qualification opportunities at continental Games.

"We have been working now for the past two years," she said.

"We have had a working group with the IOC, ASOIF and ANOC where we tried to reach an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] and see which sports can be qualifier.

"Here we have I think 17 sports, some of them you get points and some of them direct qualification.

"I think if we can have MoU becoming a reality it would also raise the interest for the continental Games."

Lindberg is one of the most experienced administrators in the Olympic Movement, having served as an IOC member since 1996 and as Swedish Olympic Committee secretary general from 1989 until stepping down last year.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to run until Sunday (July 2).

There were 21 Olympic sports on the programme, but swimming and gymnastics are among the notable absences for this edition of the European Games and fencing dropped plans for events to hold Paris 2024 qualification status.