Estonia’s Ministry of Culture has ruled that it is "unthinkable" for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete on the global stage while war continues to rage in Ukraine.

Margus Klaan, deputy head of the sport department in Estonia’s Ministry of Culture, spoke out against the reintroduction of athletes from Russia and Belarus in a speech made at the seventh edition of the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII) here.

Russian and Belarusian competitors had been largely barred from international sport in response to the full-scale invasion until the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reopened the door for them to return to competition.

The IOC ruled in March that athletes from both countries should be allowed to compete as neutrals, provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the military.

Klaan reiterated Estonia’s commendation of Russia’s "unfair and unjust" military attack on Ukraine and his country’s opposition to the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"Since the beginning of the war the Government of Estonia and the Estonian Olympic Committee have been in a position that Russian and Belarusian athletes and teams should not be allowed to participate in international sports competition until the war in Ukraine is over," said Klaan.

Joanna Żukowska-Easton, a director in the department of international cooperation of Poland’s Ministry of Sport, has called on leading political figures in the world to continue to support Ukraine which remains under attack from Russian forces ©MINEPS VII

"We also do not lose anything if a major sports events are not held in Russia or Belarus until the war is over.

"We all know that for the Russian Federation sport culture and media are tools for politics.

"Therefore, it is unthinkable to talk about immediate solution such as Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under a neutral flag.

"It’s not discrimination on passport, it is against a violent regime and protects Ukrainian athletes.

"At 260, Ukrainian athletes and many more coaches and physical education teachers have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

"To conclude, I invite you, dear colleagues to defend and carry this message in cooperation with the sports movement and international sports organisations."

Joanna Żukowska-Easton, a director in the department of international cooperation of Poland’s Ministry of Sport, also used her speech at the MINEPS VII to slam Russia’s "aggression" against Ukraine.

"The international sports community cannot be indifferent to the fate of Ukrainian athletes who, due to the war caused by Russia, are not able to train properly because they are defending their homeland or they have no place to train due to the destruction of Ukraine’s sports infrastructure," said Żukowska-Easton.

Poland has welcomed more Ukrainian refugees than any other country and has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the European Games ©Getty Images

"Each death of an Ukrainian athlete on the battlefield is a terrible loss for the world of sport.

"In such terrifying circumstances and with many Ukrainian athletes defending their country and fulfilling their civic duties, others take part in competitions around the globe.

"The spirit of sports, the same as the spirit of freedom must remain unbroken."

Poland is currently staging the European Games where Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from participating in Kraków-Małopolska.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, nearly one million refugees from Ukraine are recorded in Poland and more than 1.6 million have applied for asylum or a national protection scheme.

Żukowska-Easton called on UNESCO members to show their "unwavering" support to Ukrainian athletes which she described as the "unspoken heroes of this war".

"Sport can stir powerful emotions and bring communities together," added Żukowska-Easton.

"It unites people and reinforces the values that are unbreakable.

"Now, more than ever, the Ukrainian sporting community deserves continued, united support."