French Handball Federation (FFHB) President Philippe Bana has praised the creation of a sporting facility in Lille and has seemingly embraced the city's hosting of Paris 2024 fixtures after previous displeasure.

Handball's knockout rounds are set to take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the Villeneuve-d'Ascq region of Hauts-de-France, as well as preliminary rounds in the basketball tournaments.

The stadium is also the site of the new handball area.

"The construction of this four-a-side handball court is a great opportunity for the FFHB to promote this practice in a territory that will host France teams during the main round of the Olympics," Bana said, as reported by 20 Minutes.

The lead up to the Games has seen organisers face issues as the plan to have handball played 225 kilometres away from Paris was initially received poorly from Bana and the FFHB.

Bana felt that a sport that France perform so well in should be rewarded with the spotlight in a central location at its home games.

Bienvenue au 1er terrain de handball à 4 financé par @Caisse_Epargne 🫶



Situé à @MetropoleLille, là où se dérouleront les phases finales de handball lors de @Paris2024 et pensé par @lucabalo, ce terrain est fait pour #VousEtreUtile et vous faire aimer ce sport !#PacteUtile pic.twitter.com/FOfB4n1FKP — Pacte Utile Caisse d’Epargne (@pacteutile) June 27, 2023

The country has won an Olympic record four gold medals in the sport following the men's triumphs at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 as well as success from the women's team in the Japanese capital.

Bana claimed that the athletes' experience of the event would be altered as they would be so far away from the Games' epicentre.

This was backed up by the likes of women's player Allison Pineau.

"It feels a little weird to think that we are going to be far from Paris, that we are not going to share the party in the same way as everyone else, so there is a lot of frustration," she said.

However, Bana seems to have come to terms with Lille's hosting and will be consoled by the possibility of a new handball attendance record being set at the arena which will have a maximum of 30,000 fans present for Paris 2024.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy had already set the benchmark at the 2017 World Championship with 28,010.

The preliminary phase for the Paris 2024 handball tournaments is due to take place in the capital at the South Paris Arena 6.