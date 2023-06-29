An automated external defibrillator (AED) has been installed at Honiara’s Henderson Airport where visitors to the 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) will be welcomed in November.

The equipment has been paid for by Pink South Pacific who specialise in pest management and installed in association with Games sponsor Solomon Airlines.

Sol2023 mascot Solo was on hand to witness the installation of the AED which is a vital tool in treating those who suffer from a cardiac arrest.

"The important thing is we’ve got people training throughout Honiara at the moment," Pink Pacific regional director Rik Trotter said.

"This machine will prove beneficial not only during the upcoming Pacific Games but also in post-game scenarios.

"We will ensure that anyone present at the airport can operate the AED machine should an incident occur."

Pacific Games mascot Solo was among those to welcome the installation of the debrillator at Honiara Airport ©Sol2023

Solomon Airlines are also launching a programme to train their staff in operating the AED.

"This initiative aims to prepare and equip staff members to effectively handle any potential incidents that may arise at the airport," a Sol2023 statement said.

There are plans to install a further machine at the international departure terminal and an additional AED will also be placed at Munda Airport in the Western province.

The 2023 Pacific Games are set to open on November 19,