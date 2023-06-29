Name change proposed for Brisbane before 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Reports have emerged that the Queensland Government is considering changing the name of Brisbane back to the indigenous name Meanjin before the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games takes place in the city.

Radio Station 4BC Brisbane revealed that the Queensland State Government led by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has entered negotiations with indigenous groups and green groups about achieving a name change.

Meanjin is derived from the word used by the Turrbal people for the spike of land where Brisbane is located.

The city had been named Brisbane in 1859 after Sir Thomas Makdougall Brisbane, New South Wales Governor from 1821 to 1825.

Palaszczuk had been a strong advocate of the restoration of the name K'gari to an area of Queensland which had been renamed Fraser Island by European settlers.

She attended the ceremony to mark its official return to usage earlier this month.

Olympic hockey gold medallist Nova Peris carried the 2000 Olympic Torch at Uluru, which was restored to its indigenous name seven years before the Sydney Games ©Getty Images

There are also suggestions that streets which bear the names of members of the British Royal Family might also be renamed.

Last year, Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris had called for the Olympics to be "a lighthouse to really lift the conversation to incorporate the magnificent culture of the First Nations people".

Uluru, where the Olympic Flame began its journey across Australia for the Sydney 2000, had been widely known as Ayers Rock since 1873, but was restored to its indigenous name in 1993, the year Sydney was awarded the 2000 Games.

insidethegames has contacted the Queensland Government for comment.