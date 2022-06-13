While the latest World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Turku is named after one of Finland's greatest track athletes, Paavo Nurmi, the focus tomorrow will be upon field events - and throwing events in particular.

The men's javelin competition, always close to the hearts of Finnish fans, will see Grenada's world champion Anderson Peters, whose recent Caribbean record of 93.08 metres moved him to fifth on the all-time list, seeking to extend this season's record of seven competitions unbeaten.

India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be making his belated 2022 debut in what will be his first competition since winning gold in Tokyo - but he will need to be in top form to make an impact in a field where three opponents have recently bettered his own best mark of 88.07m, set last year.

Also in this mighty mix will be the Czech thrower with whom Peters fought a mighty duel at the opening Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

He thought he had won in Qatar with a fifth round national record of 90.88m, only to see the Grenada athlete rise once more to the challenge.

Germany's Julian Weber will be another strong contender having thrown 89.54m this year.

The men's discus at the Paavo Nurmi Games promises to be a similarly huge contest.

Kristjan Ceh has dominated the event this year, throwing a Diamond League and Slovenian record of 71.27m in Birmingham last month.

He backed that up with a meeting record of 70.72m at last week's Rome Diamond League meeting.

Slovenia's 23-year-old Kristjan Ceh will be seeking to win an eighth consecutive men's discus event at tomorrow's Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland ©Getty Images

The 23-year-old Slovenian is undefeated in nine contests this year and currently appears to have the jump on Sweden's world and Olympic champion Daniel Stahl, who has been beaten by Ceh four times in 2022.

But Stahl, who has a season's best of 69.27m, can never be discounted.

The field also includes Andrius Gudzius, the 2017 world champion, who has thrown 69.39m this season, world and Olympic bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger, who has improved his own Austrian record to 69.11m this year, and Sweden's Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson.

Home hammer thrower Malwina Kopron, the Olympic bronze medallist, has a best of 75.08m this year and will be favourite to win.

Tony Diepen of The Netherlands, the Olympic 4x400m silver medallist, tops the entries in the men's 800m with the 1min 44.31sec he ran to win in Bydgoszcz earlier this month.

But Britain's European under-20 record-holder Max Burgin, back after a year off with injury, Kenya's Collins Kipruto and Sweden's Andreas Kramer will also challenge.

Jamaica's Britany Anderson, who ran level with Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in Rome before clipping the final hurdle and settling for second place in 12.50, will be seeking a speedy victory against a field including Nigeria's Commonwealth champion Tobi Amusan and double European indoor champion Nadine Visser of The Netherlands.

Brazil's 2018 world indoor silver medallist Almir Dos Santos, who has a best this year of 17.04m, will start as the marginal favourite in the men's triple jump.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Christian Taylor of the US, still returning to full fitness after the injury that kept him out of the Tokyo Olympics, will be looking for an improvement on his recent jumps.

Australia's Olympic silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers is favourite in a women’s high jump field that also includes Ukraine's Iryna Herashchenko, Britain's Morgan Lake and Italy's Elena Vallortigara.