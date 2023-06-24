Lithuania and Latvia won the women's and men's 3x3 basketball titles respectively on the third day of the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games here.

In the women's final against France, Lithuania were never trailing and eight points from Kamilė Nacickaitė helped them to a 19-16 victory.

Martyna Petrėnaitė, Gabrielė Šulskė and Giedrė Labuckienė also formed part of the team which beat Romania 16-13 in the semi-finals and thrashed Czech Republic 21-7 in the quarter-finals.

Spain overcame Romania 21-15 to take the women's bronze.

Latvia fielded a different men's team to the one which won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but Francis Lacis, Karlis Apsitis, Kristaps Gluditis and Zigmars Raimo showed their class in the final against Belgium as they dominated to win 19-11.

They had edged past hosts Poland 21-19 in the semi-finals earlier in the day and beat Lithuania 21-18 in the last eight.

Belgium reached the final despite only playing with three players in the tournament in Bryan De Valck. Dennis Donkor and Thibaut Vervoort due to the injury to Caspar Augustijnen in the first group match against Slovenia.

Poland provided the home crowd with a medal to celebrate as they beat Germany 21-18 for bronze.

It was a wet day in southern Poland which led to sport climbing lead finals at Tarnów Climbing Centre being delayed by one-and-a-half hours and not finishing until just before midnight local time.

Camille Pouget led a French one-two in the women's event as she scored 43+ and Zélia Avezou 42+, and their compatriot Diego Fourbet triumphed in the men's event by reaching the 39th hold.

Latvia won the men's 3x3 basketball final in impressive fashion 19-11 against Belgium ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

It ensured the day started as it began for France, who won the first gold in artistic swimming with a 214.2833 team acrobatic routine at the Oświęcim Aquatics Centre.

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria claimed their second artistic swimming gold of the Games, adding the duet free title to the duet technical with a score of 256.9501, and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu and Mireia Hernandez I Luna of Spain won the mixed duet free final with 210.3918.

The final day of canoe sprint action at the Kryspinów Waterway included a women's K1 500 metres gold for Denmark's Emma Jørgensen in 1min 49.494sec to go with her K1 200m victory.

She later won a mixed K2 500m silver with Magnus Sibbersen in a race won by Portugal's Kevin Santos and Teresa Portela, for her fourth medal of the Games.

Ádám Varga of Hungary won the men's K1 500m in 1:36.212, Ukraine's world champion Liudmyla Luzan triumphed in the women's C1 500m in 2:02.290, and Martin Fuksa of the Czech Republic won the men's C1 500m for the ninth consecutive European Championships in the sport in 1:45.462.

Antia Jacome and Pablo Grana of Spain were the other canoe sprint winners in the mixed C2 500m.

Germany won the men's and women's team 10m air pistol finals against Turkey and France respectively at the Wrocław Shooting Centre, with Hungary taking men's 10m air rifle team gold and Switzerland the women's equivalent.

Emma Jørgensen of Denmark won a gold and a silver to take her canoe sprint tally to four medals for Kraków-Małopolska 2023 ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

The first archery medals were also awarded today, Britain beating France 5-1 in the women's team recurve final and Italy winning the men's team recurve gold by the same scoreline against Spain at the Plaszowianka Archery Park.

Kirill Boliukh and Kseniia Bailo dominated the first diving final of the day for Ukraine at the Rzeszów Diving Arena, scoring 322.68 for gold in the mixed 10m synchronised platform event.

Moritz Wesemann of Germany won the other gold in the sport with 465.40 in the men's 3m springboard.

Taekwondo continued at the Krynica-Zdrój Arena, with Britain's two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones back on top of the women's under-57 kilograms European Games podium after her previous success at Baku 2015 with a 13-6, 9-6 win against Hungary's world champion Luana Márton.

Jones' compatriot Bradly Sinden was forced to withdraw from the men's under-68kg final with injury, allowing Spain's Javier Pérez Polo a walkover for his country's 13th gold of Kraków-Małopolska 2023 which kept them top of the medals table.

Ivana Duvančić of Croatia won the women's under-53kg gold 1-0, 3-0 against Spain's Alma María Pérez Parrado, and Italy's Dennis Baretta overcame Croatia's Lovre Brečić 11-7, 15-6.

The fourth day of the European Games tomorrow is set to feature 36 medal events across 10 sports, and is the last scheduled day for athletics, padel, mountain biking and sport climbing.