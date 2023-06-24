World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka has concluded his visit to the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games here, where he visited the Athletes' Village to promote clean sport.

Bańka was joined by WADA director general Olivier Niggli and the four-member athlete engagement team in Kraków.

European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes' Commission chair Gerd Kanter joined them on their visit to the main Athletes' Village at the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków, where they discussed anti-doping topics and initiatives with participants at the Games.

WADA's athlete engagement programme is led by the team consisting of International Olympic Committee member Maja Włoszczowska and Katarzyna Rogowiec, both former Polish athletes, WADA senior manager for athlete engagement Stacy Spletzer-Jegen of the United States and Athlete Council members Yuhan Tan of Belgium and Ivan Ćosić of Croatia.

It spent two days at the Silesian Park in Chorzów where athletics competition as part of the European Games is being held, and is set to spend its final day back in Kraków tomorrow before the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) takes over its programme.

Bańka arrived at the European Games on the day of the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday (June 21), and finished his visit with a trip to the 3x3 basketball final session, where he watched his native Poland win the men's bronze.

Speaking after the match, Bańka was satisfied with his visit to Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

We've kicked started our Athlete Engagement activities at the European Games in Poland. Come see us at our booth and have fun learning about clean sport! #playtrue — WADA (@wada_ama) June 21, 2023

"We are very excited," he told insidethegames.

"It's my country, I am from Poland so I am very happy to be here.

"As WADA we have a big role to play here because we have our independent observer team to oversee the anti-doping system with an athlete booth to promote clean sport and fair play.

"I have to say it's a great success.

"We were able to speak with many athletes, our team were very busy because athletes were visiting our booth.

"We gave them a lot of materials regarding anti-doping, so from a WADA perspective it is a good event."

WADA's four-member independent observer team at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is headed up by National Anti-Doping Agency Germany head of testing Stefan Trinks.

It aims to provide daily feedback on the anti-doping programme to organisers and produce a report following the conclusion of the Games.

The anti-doping programme at Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is managed by the International Testing Agency in collaboration with POLADA, on behalf of the EOC.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to run until next Sunday (July 2), with approximately 7,000 athletes competing across 29 sports.