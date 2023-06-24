CONCACAF bans four players sent off in heated Nations League clash

Four players that were sent off in a heated Nations League clash between the United States and Mexico have been hit with bans.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has announced that American pair Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest and Mexican defenders Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga will serve suspensions for "on-field player misconduct".

McKennie and Montes have been suspended for four matches, with Dest and Arteaga banned for three.

Montes was the first player to see red for kicking out at Folrain Balogun before McKennie was dismissed for his role in a scuffle.

A mass brawl also ensued in the match resulting in both Dest and Arteaga being sent off.

The match between the United States and Mexico was marred by brawls and homophobic chants ©Getty Images

Homophobic chants led to the match being paused before the US completed a 3-0 triumph courtesy of a brace from Christian Pulisic and a goal from Ricardo Pepi at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on June 15.

The CONCACAF has also issued sanctions against an undisclosed fine on the United States Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Federation and warned them that "more severe" punishment could be taken should incidents occur during their upcoming matches.

The continental football governing body said it "strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans" but no further action has been taken over the homophobic chants.

The US went on to clinch the CONCACAF Nations League title following their 2-0 victory over Canada in Las Vegas.