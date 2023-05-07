Chefs de Mission set to serve for their National Olympic Committees at this year's African Beach Games have met at host city Hammamet to discuss preparations for the event.

The meeting took place in the Tunisian location prior to its hosting of the continental event from June 23 to 30.

Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Berraf was present alongside the body's first vice-president João da Costa Alegre Afonso, and treasurer Habu Ahmed Gumel.

International Olympic Committee member Filomena Fortes of Cape Verde also attended in her role as chair of the Games' Coordination Committee, along with ANOCA vice-president Fardouza Mousa Egueh and ANOCA Zone One President Khaled Ezankouili.

"Allow me thank the Tunisian authorities who, through these Games, once more make their country a crossroads of international sport and enhance the importance of multidisciplinary sports competitions as a driver of development, stability and peace," Berraf said.

Berraf also thanked International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, and IOC Olympic Solidarity for "the immense support and beneficial presence at our side."

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf, fifth right, attended the Chef de Missions seminar for this year's African Beach Games alongside other representatives from the continental body ©NOCT

Tunisian Sports Minister Sabah Malek then made an appearance at the Yasmine Hammamet Resort, and told the meeting that "this will afford an opportunity for Tunisia to bolster its African identity and foster African solidarity."

It is due to act as the main venue of the second edition of the Games along with the secondary venues of Rades, Lake Tunis and Nabeul.

More than 1,000 athletes are set to represent 54 nations expected to participate.

The inaugural edition of the African Beach Games had taken place in 2019 in Sal in Cape Verde.

Morocco finished top of the medals table with nine golds.

They finished ahead of Algeria, with five gold medals, and Tunisia, three.

Tunisia was approved as the host of the 2023 African Beach Games at the ANOCA General Assembly in December 2020.

A total of 11 sports have been named on the programme, with the event poised to be a qualifier for the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali in a number of disciplines.

The host city contract was then signed last November at the Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports in capital city Tunis.

Chefs de Mission from across the continent heard updates about the African Beach Games ©NOCT

"I wish, on behalf of the Organising Committee, to express our deep gratitude for your invaluable support at all stages of our preparations," National Olympic Committee of Tunisia President Mehrez Boussayene told delegates.

"You have again stood by the Local Organising Committee these last few days.

"By your leave, I would also like to express my warmest gratitude to President Berraf, whose continuous support and counsel to our team have been of great help.

"In particular, this helped us take the most suitable shortcuts to shorten distances and make up time in this real race against the clock that we are engaged in.

"Fortunately and with concerted efforts of all stakeholders, we are rising to the challenge."