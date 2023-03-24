Panda robots to help provide services at Chengdu 2021 FISU Games

Organisers of the delayed Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games have revealed plans to use a team of robots to provide services at the multi-sport event.

Named after the Games mascot Rongbao, the robots are set to be available to participants and spectators.

The robots have several panda features in line with the Rongbao mascot.

Chengdu is known as a panda breeding centre, and is home to most remaining wild pandas in and around 20 isolated habitats in China.

The robots are expected to assist with facial recognition, temperature measurement, navigation, translation and enquiries, each featuring a large display screen and spherical base.

Each robot is also equipped with a first aid kit and automated external defibrillator for use in an emergency.

The Chinese city of Chengdu is set to host the FISU World University Games this year, after two postponements because of COVID-19 ©Chengdu 2021

Chengdu 2021 said the Rongbao robots would "play a unique role in ensuring an enjoyable experience for all student-athletes and spectators".

Robots were used for a variety of purposes at last year's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, held under a "closed-loop" system, including grinding coffee beans, the transportations of goods, disinfecting venues and providing hand sanitiser.

The rescheduled FISU Games in Chengdu are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 this year, with 15,000 athletes expected to compete across 18 sports.

Chengdu 2021 has twice been postponed because of tough COVID-19 restrictions in and travelling to China, but these have eased and international visitors are able to travel to the country.

Yekaterinburg in Russia was initially awarded hosting rights for the Summer edition of the 2023 FISU Games, but these were suspended following the invasion of Ukraine.