International Olympic Committee (IOC) director general Christophe De Kepper has "guaranteed" that boxing will feature on the sports programme at Los Angeles 2028.

De Kepper confirmed an insidethegames story from a fortnight ago when we discovered reference to the LA Games in a report on the under-fire International Boxing Association (IBA), which was today expelled from the Olympic Movement at an Extraordinary IOC Session.

The IBA, which had been suspended since 2019, played no part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament and was also frozen out of Paris 2024 before today's expulsion.

Boxing was also left off the initial confirmed schedule for LA 2028 but a line in the report stated that "the IBA should not organise the Olympic Games LA28 boxing tournament", strongly hinting that one would go ahead.

World Boxing, a rival organisation to the IBA, was created to try and preserve the sport's Olympic future and will hope to strike a deal with the IOC to organise future tournaments.

But an IOC Task Force organised boxing in Tokyo and will do so again in Paris, meaning this will always remain as an alternative option for the IOC if it does not approve a new governing body.

Christophe De Kepper confirmed boxing's place at LA 2028 ©Getty Images

American IOC member David Haggerty, also the President of the International Tennis Federation, asked for assurances on boxing's Olympic place at today's Session.

"Yes of course we can guarantee that boxing will be on the programme in Paris and LA 28," said De Kepper.

Sixty-nine members backed the IOC Executive Board recommendation to banish the IBA today, with just one voting against and 10 abstaining.

It came after the IOC said issues involving finances, governance and the credibility of boxing competitions had not been addressed.

USA Boxing, which would be competing on home soil at Los Angeles 2028, was one of the first two countries to defect to World Boxing along with Switzerland.

The governing body's executive director Mike McAtee said that 28 other countries have stated their intention to apply, with a further 18 reaching out to understand the application process.

"We have every reason to believe that many more will follow," he said.