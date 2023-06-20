Paris 2024 to increase physical activity campaign on Olympic Day

Marie Barsacq, director of impact and legacy for Paris 2024 has warned that the two-thirds of young French people are facing potential health risks because of inactivity.

Barsacq plans to launch a major campaign to coincide with Olympic Day, which falls on Friday (June 23) to commemorate the day in 1894 when the decision was taken in Paris to revive the Olympics for the Modern Era.

Approximately 700 events are being staged nationally in conjunction with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) to encourage participation in physical activity and those taking part have been encouraged to log their activity.

"We are ranked 119th out of 146 countries in the world for adolescent physical activity," Barsacq told French sports daily L'Equipe.

She highlighted the lack of physical activity and excessive time spent in front of computer screens as key factors.

"The first challenge is to publicise the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to show that the situation is serious," Barsacq added.

French citizens are being encouraged to log on to a CNOSF portal to record their physical activity in Olympic Week ©CNOSF

The WHO have called for 60 minutes daily exercise to be taken by adults and at least 30 minutes for children.

"There is a collective momentum around this objective, the International Olympic Committee is interested in the dynamics of 30 minutes of daily physical activity," Barsacq added.

"Like the five fruits and vegetables a day, the message is easy to remember."

Since the establishment of Paris 2024, initiatives to encourage greater physical activity and have invested approximately €14 million (£12 million/$15.2 million).

A "Bouger plus au coeur des villes" (move more in the towns) has been centred on the "Terre de Jeux" areas designated as "Olympic" areas because they are being used for Games venues or for training by teams.

Schemes have been introduced in areas such as Bourges, Châtellerault, Limoges, Plaine commune, Saint-Dizier and Saint-Omer.

Gymnasium sessions have also been made available at venues which are set to host the Olympics.

Some 387 sessions have already been provided, attracting 4,878 participants.





Organisers are hoping to extend the scheme to include venues under construction.

"We will see if we manage to obtain an agreement to include these physical activities in the union agreement on the construction sites," Barsacq continued.

The Generation 2024 scheme has also seen vouchers distributed to allow schools to bring in a sports club.

Paris 2024 has also tried to encourage "active" playgrounds which have included marking playgrounds for hopscotch and other games and also installing climbing walls at a cost of €1 million (£855,000/$1 million)

This week Paris 2024 have also confirmed additional investment in their learn to swim initiative now rebranded as "1,2,3 Nagez!"

This is being increased to €700,000 (£600,390/$764,200) for 2023.

The scheme has a target of familiarising 20,000 with the water activities and safety this year.

The scheme is supported by the National Sports Agency (ANS) with new joint funding from the Seine-Saint-Denis Communal Council and the city of Marseille.

Some 94 projects from 12 metropolitan regions and six overseas territories applied to take part.