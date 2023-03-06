Three-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Petria Thomas has been named as Australia's Chef de Mission for their home Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 2026.

Thomas was the first woman to take the role for Birmingham 2022, and Victoria 2026 is set to mark her ninth consecutive appearance at the Games as an athlete or official.

The former Australian swimming team captain won nine golds, two silvers and one bronze between Victoria 1994 and Manchester 2002, and she went on to hold roles as athlete services manager and general manager for team services at the following four Commonwealth Games.

Her efforts at Birmingham 2022 earned her the leadership award at last year's Australia Sports Performance Awards.

Australia became the first nation to win 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals at Birmingham 2022, and Thomas is hoping for further success back on home soil.

Australia became the first country to win 1,000 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year ©Getty Images

"I am honoured to again be Chef de Mission for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and look forward to welcoming the Games back to Victoria and Australia," the 47-year-old Thomas said.

"Birmingham 2022 showcased the best of Australia’s sporting talent, evidenced by the medal results and the tenacious spirit and determination that was displayed throughout, which was inspiring for all.

"I believe the Games last year built on the legacy and success of past teams.

"I look forward to leading the team again, creating a performance focused and positive environment for our team members, and a Games to remember for all."

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips claimed that Thomas' leadership at Birmingham 2022 made her an ideal choice for the next Games.

"Petria ably demonstrated her management skills while leading the team in Birmingham 2022, showcasing the integrity, dedication, and commitment required of the role," Phillips said.

"She is held in high regard by all team members, and the leadership, knowledge and experiences Petria brings to the team ensures the best opportunities to excel both on and off the field of play.

"Her second appointment as Chef de Mission is a testament to that and will allow her to lead the Australian team to finish atop the medal tally at home once again."

Thomas and other key officials from Commonwealth Games Australia are currently on a tour of the Regional Victoria, covering the areas of the state outside Melbourne, where they are expected to meet representatives from local Councils, traditional owner groups and community leaders.

Victoria 2026 is set to mark the first edition of the Games held using a regional model, rather than a single host city.

Multiple cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland are set to host events, but spectators have been warned against trying to attend too many competitions in a single day because of the distance between venues.

Dates of March 17 to 29 have been scheduled for Victoria 2026.