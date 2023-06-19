World Triathlon has approved the allocation of $120,000 (£93,000/€109,000) in prize money for the Paris 2024 test event in August.

The purse has been confirmed by the governing body's Executive Board with $30,000 (£23,000/€27,000) on offer in the men's and women's individual races.

There will also be $60,000 (£46,000/€54,000) distributed equally among all of the Paralympic classes.

Triathletes will race on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic courses at the test event, which is scheduled for between August 17 and 20 in the French capital.

Racing will begin at the famous Pont Alexandre III bridge, with the water quality in the River Seine given the green light for the swimming legs of the competition.

After a 1500 metre swim, Olympic athletes will tackle a 40 kilometre bike course which will take in some of the most iconic sights of Paris, including the Champs-Élysées, Invalides and the Eiffel Tower.

A 10km run will then finish at Pont Alexandre III.

Triathlon is due to begin and end at Pont Alexandre III at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

World Triathlon is set to confirm how exactly the prize money will be divided.

"The increase in prize money across World Triathlon events in 2023, and especially the effort we have made as an organisation to allocate funds for the test event in Paris, once again underscores our commitment to the growth and sustainability of the sport," said World Triathlon President Marisol Casado.

"There is of course no price that can be put on an Olympic or Paralympic medal, and the qualification points for Paris 2024 are another huge target for the athletes, but being able to extend the depth of finishers receiving prize money, and for the first time including the Para athletes that will compete at the test event, will have a big impact on their ability to hit more start lines to help reach their Olympic and Paralympic targets."