Zhou and Shin take singles titles at World Table Tennis Contender event in Lagos

Zhou Qihao and Shin Yu-Bin took the men’s and women’s singles crowns at the World Table Tennis Contender tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

Qihao of China triumphed in five games against double Olympic singles bronze medallist Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany.

Qihao’s victory was his first gold at singles level on the Contender circuit, and his first singles gold since victory at a World Table Tennis feeder level event in Panagyurishte last year.

Qihao took the title with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7 victory at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall.

He had earlier booked his spot in the final with an 11-7, 12-14, 11-7, 11-5 win over Jonathan Groth of Denmark, while elsewhere in the semi-finals Ovtcharov beat India’s Harmeet Desai 11-7, 11-6, 11-9.

In the women’s singles, Shin Yu-Bin of South Korea took gold with a six-game win over Yake Li of China.

Yu-Bin, who competed in table tennis at Tokyo 2020 at the age of 17, previously won a WTT Contender singles title at Nova Gorica last year.

In the final in Lagos, Yu-Bin dropped the first game 11-4, before winning the next three 11-9, 11-5 and 11-2 to take control of the contest.

Li won game six 11-8, before Yu-Bin sealed victory 11-6 in game seven.

Yu-Bin beat fellow South Korean Kim Nayeong 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 in the semi-finals, while Li won in straight games against fellow Chinese player Xiaotong Wang 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

The men’s doubles title went to South Korean duo Jang Wooqin and Lim Jonghoon after they overcame Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng of China 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 11-8.

In the women’s doubles singles champion Yu-Bin teamed up with fellow South Korean Jeon Jinhee to win gold, as they came from a game down to defeat Fan Siqi and Liu Weishan of China 7-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-6.

In the mixed doubles, two winning doubles players Wooqin and Jinhee teamed up to beat two who were defeated in the men’s and women’s events, Xiang and Liu, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10.