Chinese pair triumph in men's and women's doubles final at World Table Tennis Championships

China continued its domination of the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban by winning the men's and women's doubles titles.

The penultimate day of the tournament saw Chen Meng and Wang Yidi ease past South Koreans Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 for the women's doubles crown.

Top seeds Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin gave another title for China when they defeated the South Korean pair of Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon 13-11, 11-6, 11-5 in the men's doubles final.

Shin and Jeon started the final strongly but was not able to cope with attacking play from Chen and Wang throughout the match.

"I honestly did not expect to win this title, but Yidi and myself worked very hard together with the coaches and we are very happy to have won," Chen said.

We would like to thank all our fans who were present to cheer us on today."

Chen and Wang won the team gold in Chengdu last year.

Relive the moment when Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin clinched the World Championships Men’s Doubles title after defeating Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon in straight games 💥#tabletennis #pingpong #ITTFWorlds2023 #Durban2023 pic.twitter.com/bksp3NpTBo — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 27, 2023

It was an unfortunate day for Jang and Lim, who missed out on the title once again after narrowly settling for silver in the 2021 edition in Houston.

The South Koreans started the men's doubles final on the front food before eventually bowing out to the top seeds.

"I felt that Fan Zhendong and I played very well in the Men's Doubles final," Wang said.

"In the first set, we had a nice comeback after a very difficult situation.

"At this World Championships, Fan Zhendong and I have gradually found our own style in cooperating with each other, and I could feel our understanding and communication improve with each game."

Wang won the mixed doubles title yesterday with Sun Yingsha and will face compatriot and partner Fan for the singles title tomorrow.

The women's singles will also be an all-Chinese affair with Sun Yingsha taking on Chen Meng.