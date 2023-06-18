Sustainability at the fore for organisers of upcoming MLB London Series

A reusable playing surface is due to be used at the Major League Baseball (MLB) London Series as the London Stadium prepares to be transformed for the event on June 24 and 25.

The venue was built for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games but has since been used by football club West Ham United.

In 2019 it then hosted the first regular-season MLB match in Europe, with next weekend's edition set to pit the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs against each other.

A special clay has been imported from Pennsylvania for the occasion and is then due to be stored alongside the synthetic turf for future use in 2024 and 2026 when the MLB returns.

Up to 400 people are working each day to complete the transformation which has seen the turf layered on top of 4,000 tonnes of aggregate to level the surface.

Seating in the West Stand has been temporarily moved closer to the pitch while clubhouses have been built on the inside of it.

"When I walked out to home plate for the first time this year, I couldn't believe the difference to 2019," said Murray Cook, the field consultant overseeing the project.

"You can see the dugouts and the players much more, which is a huge part of the game, and it really has a wow factor.

"We're always looking at different components every time we build these.

Seats have been moved closer to the pitch following player feedback to reduce the size of the foul ball zone ©Getty Images

"We've learned along the way.

"Sustainability is a huge factor for us and everything down to the playing surface can be reused each time we come back here.

"After 2019, we got feedback from the players and one of the big things was making the foul territory narrower.

"We've lost about 10,000 square feet of foul territory because London Stadium reconfigured the seats, making it more baseball-like and bringing the fans closer.

"The pitch is also seven foot longer at 392 feet to centre-field."

The clubhouses were erected as the normal dressing rooms were not big enough to accommodate all the players, staff, and equipment.

New dugouts have also been constructed in addition to offices for the managers.

Outside the stadium, there will be batting cages, pitching tunnels, and bars themed around each team to give the fans an authentic baseball experience.

An American menu has also been adopted for the Series which includes a two-foot long, 1.5-kilogram hot dog designed to feed a family of four.