The long-running legal battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is to come to an end after the two organisations filed a motion to drop their respective lawsuits against each other.

After more than 10 months of a litigation wrangling, two bodies told the United States District Court for Northern District of California in San Jose to voluntarily dismiss with prejudice all legal claims.

The move came just 10 days after the PGA Tour agreed a shock merger with the rebel golf tour bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to The Associated Press, a message was sent by the PGT Tour to players which stated that "Pursuant to the Framework Agreement announced last week, documents have now been filed with the court brining a formal end to all pending litigation between the PGA Tour, PIF and LIV Golf".

LIV Golf attracted some of the biggest names in golf including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka and Australian star Cameron Smith.

Those who participated in LIV Golf were barred from PGA Tour events, resulting in a legal challenge from defecting players.

Phil Mickelson was among those to initially launch an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour ©Getty Images

Eleven golfers were involved in the original antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last August before removing their names from proceedings.

A countersuit lawsuit was also filed by the PGA Tour in September where the organisation accusing the LIV Golf-backed lawsuit as a "cynical effort to avoid competition and to freeride off of the tour’s investment in the development of professional golf".

In April, the DP World Tour, formerly the European PGA Tour, won a legal battle against 12 golfers who committed "serious breaches" of the tour’s code by participating in LIV Golf without permission.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced it would investigate the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden has also issued a letter demanding to provide detailed information about issues ranging from the players’ free speech rights to the structure of the deal and compensation of managers, to whether the PIF’s potential ownership of US real estate posed a threat to national security.