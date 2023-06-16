Concerns have been raised regarding athlete safety at the ongoing International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Junior European Championships in Turkey, after photos emerged showing pentathletes with ripped hands following the qualification phase of the event.

Pentathlon United, a group set up with the goal of preserving the sport’s equestrian element, was contacted by athletes injured while taking part or training in the obstacle course racing (OCR) discipline.

In a statement, Pentathlon United told insidethegames: "We have already seen a number of fractures and ligament damage from athletes preparing for these Championships which is detailed on our Instagram account.

"It is a huge concern that athletes are getting injured like this. OCR athletes have messaged us, concerned that the athletes have not been helped in their safety training to prevent these rips.

"These athletes are beginners at this sport and need all the support they can get.

"However there doesn’t seem to be a large number of qualified coaches to help them.

Pentathlon United has called for an investigation into the safety of the implementation of the obstacle discipline after photos of athlete injuries emerged ©Pentathlon United

"There has to be an investigation into the safety of the implementation of OCR into the sport. What is happening to these athletes is appalling."

At the Junior European Championships in Istanbul, pentathletes initially took part in a relay competition, with one full round for the women, and two for the men, scheduled before individual champions are crowned.

In response, a UIPM spokesperson told insidethegames: "UIPM is in permanent contact with all competition Organising Committees that organised modern pentathlon competitions with the integrated obstacle discipline so far, sending them a feedback form that includes specific and detailed questions about injuries previously revised by the UIPM Medical Committee.

"Like in any sport with hand-held equipment it requires time to adapt to the demands, however, as Ninja Warrior and many other highly popular obstacle races have demonstrated these challenges are soon overcome.

"In recognition of the adaptation required, comprehensive advice was provided for athletes in the UIPM Obstacle Discipline Training Tips publication issued in January 2023, including the following passage specific to hand conditioning: 'In the obstacle discipline hands are constantly being put to the test as you swing from bar-to-bar, ring-to-ring, and scurry over and across the walls.

"'Hand and grip strength and conditioning can make the difference between succeeding on an obstacle or failing that obstacle.

The UIPM has released obstacle training tips to help athletes get to grips with the new discipline ©UIPM

"'This is one of the most important topics where to put attention on. Preparation should be trained on bars, rings, climbing holds, and ropes.

"'Although gloves are allowed, it is highly recommended that athletes develop regular callouses for this type of activity.

"'It may take up to some months for the skin to fully adapt to the new demand. The first training periods should be taken slowly. The key is to limit training time and weekly frequency until hands are fully adjusted.

"'It is necessary to pay special attention to possible skin tears that occur during the first phases of training and to treat them'".

At a UIPM Congress in November 2022, members voted in favour of obstacle racing replacing equestrian after Paris 2024.

Modern pentathlon's Olympic future remains uncertain, with the sport, which has featured at the Olympics since its introduction in 1912, absent from the provisional programme for Los Angeles 2028.