The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) have released a brochure named "Get Started with the new Modern Pentathlon" as athletes prepare for the journey towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The brochure, which is a 12-page publication, introduces the events of ninja, obstacle course racing (OCR) and adventure racing, which aims to guide individuals wanting to become part of the sport.

The introduction to the brochure looks at fans of the sport and how they can become athletes themselves.

In November 2022, the obstacle discipline was added during the 72nd UIPM Congress to the UIPM statutes and UIPM competition rules and regulations, as the organisation looks to get modern pentathlon back on to the Olympic programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Modern pentathlon has been dropped from the initial sports programme for LA 2028 following an incident at Tokyo 2020, when German coach Kim Raisner attacked horse Saint Boy when it refused to jump for Annika Schleu during the women's competition.

Modern pentathlon was removed from the list of sports in Los Angeles 2028 after concerns over animal abuse ©Getty Images

Modern pentathlon is due to feature with the equestrian discipline at Paris 2024, with the UIPM pledging to hold riding training camps in the build-up.

The UIPM have been testing the obstacle discipline, with a view to it replacing the equestrian element as the sport's fifth discipline.

The new UIPM brochure includes the UIPM obstacle catalogue for competition organisers, the obstacle e-learning module for judges, the first obstacle discipline competition guidelines and the obstacle discipline training tips for athletes and coaches.

The UIPM pyramid showcases the opportunities the sport presents ©UIPM

Klaus Schormann, the UIPM President, outlined his vision of what the future looks like for the sport.

"What a challenge for the future - the new modern pentathlon with obstacle creates an incredible opportunity for athletes," said Schormann.

"We are merging a new, urban, TV-friendly sport with the prestige and heritage of the Olympic Games.

"It’s going to be fair and accessible to all athletes around the world - now is the time to get involved!

"In close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee we are committed to an ongoing process of innovation in modern pentathlon in the spirit of our founder, Baron Pierre de Coubertin."

The obstacle discipline is set to be featured for the first time at a global competition during the UIPM 2023 Pentathlon U17 World Championships in Alexandria from July 12 to 16, alongside fencing, swimming and the laser run.