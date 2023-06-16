International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sörling has hailed the table tennis venue for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris as "remarkable" after being given a tour of the site.

Sörling and ITTF Group chief executive Steve Dainton travelled to the French capital to visit the South Paris Arena 4, an exhibition and convention centre, which is set to play host to table tennis competitions during the Games.

The pair were accompanied by Gilles de la Bourdonnaye, the table tennis sport manager for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, and Michel Gadal, a consultant for GL Events as they explored the state-of-the-art facility.

The visit began with a tour of the competition hall, which the ITTF claimed provided the "optimal setting for the exciting matches that lie ahead" before exploring the practice hall and hospitality areas.

According to the ITTF, the practice hall will "cater to the needs of the athletes" while the hospitality areas will "offer a first-class experience".

The South Paris Arena 4 is set to hold the table tennis and Para table tennis competitions during the Games ©ITTF

During next year's Olympics, men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s teams and mixed doubles competitions are due to be held at the South Paris Arena 4 from July 27 to August 10.

The venue is also set to stage the sport at the Paralympics, with competition scheduled to run from August 29 to September 7.

"The venue for table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is remarkable," said Sörling.

"It showcases the commitment and experience of Paris 2024 and the ITTF to provide world-class facilities for our athletes to compete at the highest level."

Dainton added: "With 407 days to go, I am delighted with the preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and I am confident the table tennis events will offer an extraordinary experience for athletes and spectators alike."