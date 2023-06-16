Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir has revealed that Alberta is not the only possible contender to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

An Alberta bid featuring the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Calgary is expected to be submitted to the CGF later this year after being backed by Commonwealth Sport Canada.

Canada has long expressed its desire to stage the 2030 edition with Hamilton previously launching a campaign to host the event which would have marked the 100th anniversary of the first British Empire Games only to collapse due to a lack of Government support.

New Zealand has announced its intention to bid for 2034, boosting Canada’s hopes of securing the rights to hold the Games in seven years’ time but Sadleir told insidethegames that other countries are considering put their names in the mix to potentially challenge an Alberta bid.

"We are working closely with Canada looking at Alberta which is a switch from Hamilton and is coming along quite nicely," said Sadleir.

Canada is the only country to publicly express an interest in staging the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Alberta backed as the preferred bidder ©Alberta 2030

"The idea is that they should have a candidate document submitted by the end of the year with a view to wanting to secure 2030 as quickly as possible.

"But what has been really exciting is going around the regions because the strategic roadmap which was put in place to create that flexibility to allow people to think differently about hosting, is working and resonating with potential hosts.

"I would say watch this space, but it’s great to see the interest that is out there.

Asked whether Alberta was the only potentially bidder for 2030, Sadleir added: "I would not say that, that’s for sure but they are the only one that has publicly [expressed their interest].

"We are respecting private conversations with the others that have raised expressions of interest but that's what we are working with now."

Sadleir has previously suggested the idea of awarding the hosting rights for both the 2030 and 2034 editions of the Commonwealth Games this year.

Hamilton officials failed to get Government support to make their dream of holding the Commonwealth Games a reality ©ITG

Birmingham in England had a little more than four years to prepare to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after being awarded the event in December 2017 following the withdrawal of Durban in South Africa.

Victoria in Australia is facing an even short turnaround to plan for the 2026 edition after being confirmed as host in April 2022.

The decision to award the Games to Victoria ended years of uncertainty as the Games were originally due to be allocated at the 2019 CGF General Assembly in Rwanda.

"When I got on board in November 2021, we didn't have 2026 lined up so the work that was done on looking at how do we actually get the Games in an attractive proposition for a host was absolutely vital," added Sadleir.

"After Birmingham, everyone got so excited about the potential and the opportunity for a return on investment.

"It is really about getting people to start to think more about looking at hosting which is exciting."