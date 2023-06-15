Friendly with FIFA World Cup champions could be used as China "propaganda", warns Australian Senator

Fears have been raised by a member of Australia’s opposition party that the country’s match against FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in China could be used for "propaganda purposes".

Claire Chandler, the Shadow Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, has expressed concerns due to the involvement of the China Rainbow International Investment Company in organising the friendly in Beijing.

The Liberal Senator said that the company had "until recently described itself as being controlled" by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese - a united front organisation of the Chinese Community Party to influence overseas Chinese.

"The timing of this event and the central role that the UFWD (United Front Work Department) has played in it presents a real risk of the Socceroos unwittingly being used for propaganda purposes," Chandler told Australian broadcaster ABC.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-0 courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella at the Workers' Stadium today.





But Chandler said that some Australian journalists had been "blocked" from covering the match in Beijing after their visas were rejected by the Chinese Government.

Chandler also criticised the response from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) which claimed that it had helped Football Australia with logistics and travel to China but stressed that the Australian Government was not involved in the match.

"Foreign influence and interference have been identified by our security and intelligence agencies as one of our nation's biggest challenges, yet somehow the department responsible for foreign affairs didn't know that it was helping the United Front-controlled organisation land a deal with Football Australia," said Chandler.

"It is not credible that DFAT wouldn't have known that this match is being played on President Xi's 70th birthday, particularly in circumstances where Football Australia has briefed media that they expected Australian Government officials to attend."

The relationship between the two countries deteriorated rapidly when Australia called for an investigation into China’s role in the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

That led to diplomatic and economic coercion from Xi Jinping’s Government to punish Canberra, angering many Australians.

Thousands of fans packed out the Workers' Stadium in Beijing but several Australian journalists are said to have been denied visas to travel to the Chinese city ©Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Canberra told ABC that it was "not aware" of the China Rainbow International Investment Company’s linked to the United Front organisation.

Football Australia has also stressed that the main focus was on "promoting the game of football and ensuring that our teams can perform at their best".

"While we acknowledge the logistical challenges that have arisen around this match, it is our aim to navigate these hurdles with the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect that underpins our sport," a spokesperson for Football Australia told ABC.

"The Socceroos are in Beijing to focus on their game against Argentina, and we are doing everything in our capacity to support them in this endeavour.

"As always, we value the tireless support of our fans and the media, and we are working hard to ensure their connection with the game remains strong, irrespective of geographical boundaries."

The national governing body had previously claimed that facing Argentina, who were crowned FIFA World Cup champions in Qatar last November, "reflects Australia's standing within world football and the respect that the top nations have for both our senior national teams".

"Football is truly the global game, and this match in China against Argentina, we hope will open further opportunities for our nations to work together both on and off the football field," Football Australia wrote in a statement.