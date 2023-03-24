World Cup winners welcomed in Argentina's first match since Qatar 2022

Argentine football fans packed into the Estadio Monumental in capital city Buenos Aires to welcome the national team in their first match since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December.

The Albiceleste beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly in front of a passionate crowd.

Lionel Scaloni's side won Argentina's third World Cup trophy with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory against defending champions France in Doha.

Captain Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball at the tournament, scored the 800th goal of his career in the fixture.

The 35-year-old struck in the 89th minute with an unstoppable free-kick to take his international tally to 99 goals, with two of those coming in the World Cup final.

His finish doubled the lead after Thiago Almada's opener 11 minutes earlier.

Messi will have the opportunity to score his 100th international goal when Argentina play Curaçao on Tuesday (March 28).

After the final whistle against Panama, players were joined by their families on the pitch to fully enjoy and celebrate the World Cup glory with the fans.

Emiliano Martínez, centre, recreated his infamous World Cup Golden Glove celebration with his team-mates ©Getty Images

Messi was hoist into the air by his team-mates as they took photos with replica trophies.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez recreated his infamous celebration from when he was awarded the Golden Glove after the Qatari competition.

At the ceremony, he put the trophy to his groin and pointed towards the crowd.

He was joined by a number of team-mates who made the gesture with the replica trophies.

The Estadio Monumental was also the host of the Closing Ceremony and athletics events at the Buenos Aires 1951 Pan American Games, which was the first edition of the continental event.

It was also host of nine matches at the 1978 FIFA World Cup, including the final in which Argentina beat The Netherlands 3-1.

Argentina's national rugby union team also occasionally play at the stadium.