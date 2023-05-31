World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Bańka has said that his confidence in the independence of Russia’s anti-doping system "remains very low".

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is still deprived of the compliance status with the World Anti-Doping Code after it was found by WADA to have manipulated Moscow laboratory data in an attempt to cover-up state-sponsored doping.

The Russian name, flag and anthem were banned from World Championship and Olympic events and the country prohibited from bidding to host such competitions under sanctions imposed by WADA in December 2019.

These punishments were reduced from four to two year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020.

The ban ended on December last year but WADA has insisted that RUSADA remain non-compliant and its suspension would not be lifted until a number of issues were resolved.

The 2021 World Anti-Doping Code not being fully integrated into Russian law is one of the key issues that WADA say must be resolved for it to consider RUSADA for reinstatement.

Speaking at today's Association of Summer Olympic International Federations General Assembly in Swiss city Lausanne, Bańka reiterated WADA’s position on RUSADA.

"RUSADA will remain non-compliant until it fulfils each of the reinstatement conditions set by the Court of Arbitration for Sport," said Bańka.

"And until we have been able to verify them, we will continue to follow the agreed process.

"However, I must say that our trust in the independence of the anti-doping system remains very low."

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed a bill that gives RUSADA the authority to approve national anti-doping rules, which the country's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin claimed, "will demonstrate Russia's responsible and consistent approach in the fight against doping".

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova also said in March that the International Olympic Committee had no reason not to trust her organisation in response to concerns raised by its President Thomas Bach.

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova has stressed that there was no reason not to trust her organisation after concerns were raised by IOC President Thomas Bach in March ©Veronika Loginova

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian State Duma Sports Committee yesterday, Loginova said RUSADA had started to fulfil the latest financial obligation to WADA in relation to CAS’ ruling in 2020.

"There was one thing left - the costs that WADA incurred from the moment the CAS decision was made until the completion of the restoration," said Loginov in a report by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"This amount was not determined, it was not set.

"We received two invoices [payment orders] - the first one is dated November 2022 , the second we received only in March.

"These are the last financial obligations that we have not fulfilled for a certain period of time.

"But we quickly worked out this issue, having received additional funding.

"Yesterday the first payment went away, we pay in small amounts, because there are restrictions on the banking system.

"Secondly, this is our decision to make sure that the payment is delivered.

"WADA is fine with that.

"We have begun to fulfill the last financial obligation under the decision of CAS."