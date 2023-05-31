Oudéa-Castéra wants CNOSF to move quickly after Henriques exit to ensure Paris 2024 focus

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) has been urged to "moved very quickly" to appoint a new President to ensure preparations remain on track for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has issued the call following the resignation of Brigitte Henriques last week.

Henriques stunned the CNOSF General Assembly when she announced that she would step down just two years after being elected as President.

She is expected to be remain in office until June 29, with secretary general Astrid Guyart installed as Acting President.

Guyart has been charged with overseeing the transition of Henriques and the election of a new President.

International Cycling Union leader David Lappartient, an International Olympic Committee member, has already expressed his interest in succeeding Henriques.

Speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport, Oudéa-Castéra said that the 50-year-old Frenchman had "many qualities" and "a lot of experience, a lot of dynamism".

"He undoubtedly has the type of profile suitable for these responsibilities," said Oudéa-Castéra.

"It’s not my choice, it’s the choice of the sports movement.

UCI President David Lappartient has emerged as a contender to replace Brigitte Henriques as head of the CNOSF ©Getty Images

"That’s what is extremely important.

"It’s a candidacy that will have to bring people together.

"We will have to move very quickly to be immediately on the next deadlines that are looking and all the work to be done around the Olympic Games."

Prior to the CNOSF General Assembly, Henriques claimed she had no plans of stepping down and was planning to ask for a vote of confidence following a turbulent two-year reign.

Henriques had been called on to resign by predecessor Denis Masseglia who claimed that she was "no longer up to the challenge".

Oudéa-Castéra had previously had to call for calm at the CNOSF due to a bitter feud between Henriques and Didier Séminet who was axed as secretary general following a vote last October.

Yesterday, Oudéa-Castéra invited members of the CNOSF for a meeting in the wake of Henriques’ decision to leave.

"I remind you that Brigitte Henriques wanted her resignation to be effective only from June 29," Oudéa-Castéra told RMC Sport.

"It is the day after this effective decision that a Board of Directors can be convened.

"I think they are keen to bring out a leader in their ranks who can both bring together all the Olympic and non-Olympic federations, and be the best leader in the preparation for the Olympic Games.

"There are a lot of actions to be taken [by the CNOSF] to make the Games a success.

"Then, once this personality has emerged, there will be a ratification by the General Assembly which will have to be convened probably within two months after the choice of this representative."