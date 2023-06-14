FIFA secretary general Samoura to step down at end of year

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura is set to leave her role at the end of 2023 after serving for seven years.

The Senegalese official became the first female and non-European to hold the secretary general role at football's global governing body.

"It was the best decision of my life to join FIFA," Samoura said.

"I am very proud to have led such a diverse team.

"My first word of thanks goes to Gianni Infantino for giving me this dream job.

"He has shown trust, understanding and an incredible level of support.

"It is a pleasure to work alongside someone that has transformed FIFA.

"FIFA today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation.

"I will leave FIFA with a high sense of pride and fulfilment.

Fatma Samoura says joining FIFA was the best decision of her life ©FIFA

"I had intended to share my news first with the FIFA Council members next week, but I am aware there has been growing speculation about my position in recent months.

"For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"I look forward to spending the next six months bringing to life the 11 objectives that President Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Kigali in March.

"From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family.

"I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey."

Samoura started as FIFA secretary general in 2016, taking over from Markus Kattner who was implicated in corruption.

He who was relieved of his duties for financial "breaches" linked to his job, thought to involve awarding himself a series of bonuses.

She was appointed by current President Gianni Infantino and has overseen a restructure at FIFA that included the appointment of two deputy secretary generals, a women's football division, a technical development division, and a chief compliance officer.

Fatma Samoura was appointed by current FIFA President Gianni Infantino who has described her as a "trailblazer" ©Getty Images

"It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a trailblazer in the game," Infantino said.

"Ever since we met, I knew she would be superb for FIFA.

"Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change has been inspirational.

"Fatma was the first woman, and the first African, to be appointed to such an important position at FIFA.

"We respect Fatma's decision and I would like to thank her for such dedication and commitment to football.

"Fatma will continue to contribute towards the development of the game and its social values together with us."

Prior to starting with FIFA, the 60-year-old worked for the United Nations for 20 years, specifically on the World Food Programme.

She has been credited with overseeing "unprecedented growth" in women's football and has been heavily involved with preparations for this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament scheduled for July 20 to August 20 is thought to provide the perfect send-off prior to her December departure.