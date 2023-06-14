Ekrem İmamoğlu, the President of the Municipal Council of Istanbul, hosted a reception for the Turkish medallists from the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

Turkey won three gold medals in Azerbaijan's capital, including the men's under-63 kilograms title for Hakan Reçber.

Merve Dinçel won the women's under-49kg crown and Nafia Kuş was triumphant in the women's over-73kg.

The country also bagged two bronzes thanks to Görkem Polat in the men's under-54kg and Emre Kutalmış Ateşli in the men's over-78kg.

Turkey finished second on the medal table, behind South Korea, at the event which concluded on June 4.

"It provides a very serious motivation for children and young people to be interested in taekwondo," said İmamoğlu, according to Railly News.

Merve Dinçel was one of Turkey's three gold medallists in Baku ©World Taekwondo

"That's why I followed your success with pride."

Kuş won her gold medal after two previous bronzes at the World Championships.

"You have also been a great support to us," she said to İmamoğlu.

"Thank you very much.

"You have always been with us."