There was a double success for Turkey on the fourth day of the World Taekwondo Championships here, where they won both available gold medals through Nafia Kuş and Hakan Reçber.

Kuş has previously earned bronze at women's under-73 kilograms and over-73kg at the World Championships, and collected her first world title with a three-round victory against the defending champion Svetlana Osipova of Uzbekistan at over-73kg.

The first round finished scoreless but went to Kuş on hits.

Osipova forced a decider after a late flurry of points in the second helped her to take it 11-6, but Kuş earned victory with a 7-4 win in the final round.

Kuş' run began with wins in two rounds against Paraskevi Ntemogianni of Greece and Reba Stewart of Australia, but she required three to overcome Colombian Mosquera Gloria in the quarter-final.

Her semi-final against Russian neutral athlete Kristina Adebaio required a third round too, after Kuş had taken the first 5-0 before her opponent hit back 12-5.

Kuş took the decider 6-1, although her opponent was the second Russian athlete to medal at the World Championships since a World Taekwondo ruling that they and their Belarusian counterparts who passed a three-step verification process could compete under as individual neutral athletes, a decision which prompted a boycott from Ukraine.

Turkey's Nafia Kuş won her first World Championships gold in Baku after two previous bronzes ©World Taekwondo

In her semi-final, Osipova had denied Britain's Bianca Cook in her bid for a fourth world title.

Osipova took the first round on hits after a 3-3 draw, and then edged the second 4-3.

Olympic bronze medallist and back-to-back European champion Reçber was the day's other winner in the men's under-63kg category.

He beat Thailand's Banlung Tubtimdang in the final, taking the first round 7-0 before his opponent levelled with a 6-5 win in the second.

A late flurry from Reçber allowed him to clinch the deciding round 6-2 and take the gold.

His run to the final was marked by coming from behind to beat the defending champion Liang Yushuai of China in the quarter-finals, and a 10-5 and 11-9 win against Mexico's Carlos Navarro in the semi-finals.

Olympic bronze medallist Hakan Reçber, right, won gold against Thailand's Banlung Tubtimdang, left, who was competing at his first senior World Championships ©World Taekwondo

Reçber had earlier been handed a walkover against Refugee Team Athlete Alisina Azizi and beaten Lebanon's Ralph Honeine and Italy's Dennis Baretta in two rounds.

Tubtimdang had previously earned silver medals at cadet and youth level, and although he had to settle for second again, he impressed on his debut at a senior World Championships.

He beat the world number two Zaid Al-Halawani of Jordan in the round of 16 and world number eight Souleyman Alaphilippe of France in the quarter-finals in three rounds, and required just two to beat Spain's Joan Jorquera Cala 9-3 and 9-7 in the semi-finals.

Turkey's double success moves them above South Korea to the top of the medals table on three golds, after victory for Merve Dinçel in the women's under-49kg yesterday.

Tomorrow is set to mark the fifth day of competition in Azerbaijan's capital, featuring competition in the men's under-54kg and women's under-46kg.