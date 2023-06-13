The death of American sprinter Tori Bowie at the age of 32 last month is now believed to have been caused by complications in childbirth.

Bowie, whose full first name was Frentorish, was an Olympic 4x100 metres gold medallist at Rio 2016 and won 100m gold and 4x100m relay gold at the 2017 World Championships in London.

She had been eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

According to the details of a post-mortem examination reported by the New York Times, she had gone into labour but suffered complications which proved fatal.

The autopsy report gave respiratory distress and eclampsia as possible complications.

Her body was discovered at her apartment in Winter Garden, Florida by police early last month.

It is not known when she died.

Her family had alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after becoming concerned about her welfare.

Tori Bowie of the US won 100m gold at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London ©Getty Images

Her agent Kimberly Holland confirmed the cause of Bowie's death to CBS News.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland said.

"So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

Pre-eclampsia is brought on by high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy.

It can become eclampsia, a severe condition which causes seizures and potentially the onset of a coma.

Studies have shown that the condition has a higher incidence among women of African-American heritage.

In 2018 Bowie’s team-mate, seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, suffered severely from pre-eclampsia and her baby daughter Camryn was delivered by Caesarian section.

Felix has since tried to inform others of the danger.