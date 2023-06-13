Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has been named as the host for the men's International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour Final for the third time in four years.

The competition is scheduled to take place on December 8 and 9.

Jeddah previously hosted the competition in 2020 and 2021 and has also staged the World Tour Masters in 2019 and 2022.

"We are very pleased to host the 3x3 World Tour Final for the third time since 2020, and we will work hard to make it another successful event," Saudi Basketball Federation President Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi said.

"We could not be happier to be returning to Jeddah for the hosting of the prestigious FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in 2023," FIBA President Hamane Niang said.

"We are excited by the opportunities that will come from bringing the most thrilling urban team sport back to Saudi Arabia and inspiring the next generation of 3x3 stars in the region."

The regular men's tour resumes in Marseille on June 30 and is set to include a further 14 stops before the Final in Jeddah.

Serbia's 2022 FIBA World Tour champions Ub Huishan leads the standings after wins in both Utsunomiya and Manila in the opening two stops of 2023.

The Final is expected to be staged at a waterfront location in Jeddah.

FIBA claim that they "will benefit from a historic coverage" with a record number of broadcasters and anticipate multi-platform exposure on social media.