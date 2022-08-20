Serbian side Ub win again on FIBA 3x3 World Tour in Lausanne

Serbian side Ub continued their blistering start to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour season, clinching their fourth consecutive tournament victory in Lausanne.

Ub's 14-match winning streak came to an end in their opener against a Lausanne side who were backed by the Swiss home crowd at the venue by Lake Geneva and claimed a 21-20 victory in Pool A.

However, Ub delivered in the final, and eight points by Olympic bronze medallist Dejan Majstorović helped them to win it 21-15.

Fellow Serbian player and team-mate Strahinja Stojačić was named the Lausanne Masters' most valuable player after scoring 44 points, including six in the final.

In between their two meetings against Lausanne, Ub had beaten Puerto Rico's San Juan 21-10, then won their quarter final 21-17 against Ulaanbaatar from Mongolia and their semi-final 21-16 against fellow Serbian outfit Liman.

Liman, winners of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour last year, ranked third in Lausanne.

Amsterdam of The Netherlands, who lost their semi-final 21-16 to Lausanne, placed fourth.

The results extended Ub's lead at the top of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour standings to 165 points.

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK 😱😱😱

UB defeat Lausanne as they win the 4th straight #3x3WT this year 👑🔥#3x3WTLausanne pic.twitter.com/kAQ2oBlL0A — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) August 20, 2022

They have 400 for the season, followed by Liman on 235.

Ulaanbaatar are third on 140, followed by Antwerp from Belgium on 135, after they lost their quarter final 20-19 to Lausanne.

Lausanne, making their second appearance of the season after a 10th-place finish at the Utsunomiya opener, moved up to eighth on 98.

Serbian side Belgrade finished second at the last World Tour event in Prague, but failed to progress from Pool C following a 21-11 defeat to Antwerp and 21-19 win against Ulaanbaatar, with their ninth-place ranking moving them on to 100 in seventh place for the season.

The top 12 teams on the World Tour standings qualify for the season-ending final, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 9 and 10.

A further seven ranking events are scheduled this year, beginning with the tournament in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on August 27 and 28.