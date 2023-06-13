Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde has insisted that preparations for the 2023 Francophone Games have reached a "decisive phase" as leading officials pledged that they will have lasting benefits for the host nation.

"The Prime Minister has drawn the attention of all members of the Government so that everyone in their sector can invest in the success of this event," a Government statement said.

"I see the Games of La Francophonie as a social, development project that will serve the host country, I want them to be able to bring multiple legacies to this country," International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie (CIJF) director Zeina Mina told Africa Women’s Sports.

"This year, we are going to hold the Games with a responsible approach, with respect for sustainable development."

The Francophone Games are set to open next month after two postponements ©Kinshasa 2023

Meanwhile, Kinshasa 2023 Organising Committee President Isidore Kwandja Ngembo has promised they "have a lot to show the world and this is the perfect opportunity to show them", highlighting the facilities, including the one built for basketball.

"Many Congolese players shine internationally, however until now we have lacked the infrastructure dedicated to this sport, thanks to the Francophone Games, that time is no more," Ngembo said.

"Thanks to the competition scheduled for this summer, we have had three gymnasiums built for basketball, a godsend, since after the Francophonie Games, these infrastructures are made available to young Congolese."

Previously, players such as Didier "DJ" Mbenga, who won two National Basketball Association (NBA) titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dikembe Mutombo who played in the NBA for 18 years had been forced to travel abroad to further their game.

"The Games have also enabled the host nation to attract experts to train officials in freestyle wrestling, African wrestling and judo," Ngembo added.

"This knowledge will serve the DRC over the long term, same as new infrastructure."

Work has been continuing at the University of Kinshasa, to be used as the Athletes' Village to upgrade facilities.

This has included the installation of electronic equipment and improvement of living quarters.

"We contacted different companies to install Wi-Fi and fibre optics which will then be used by university students who need it for research," Ngembo continued.

"The CIJF dispatched architects, experts, who came to the site to assess the work that needed to be done to upgrade the students' homes.

"Thus, work is in progress to put hot water, to put showers in the rooms and all that will obviously remain for the Congolese youth after the Games."

The Games were originally set to take place in 2021 but were twice postponed and are now set to open on July 28 and continue until August 6.