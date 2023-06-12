French delegation for 2023 Francophone Games expected to feature between 60 and 80 people

France’s delegation for the 2023 Francophone Games, due to be held in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo later this year, is expected to number between 60 and 80 people.

The Games, which feature a mixture of sporting and competitive cultural competitions are contested by French speaking nations and former colonies of France.

Sporting disciplines in Kinshasa are due to be athletics, basketball, road cycling, football, Para athletics, judo, table tennis and wrestling.

The head of the French delegation Daniel Zielinski told FrancsJeux: "On the sporting level, we will notably be present in women's basketball, judo and wrestling.

"The chances of medals will be important in all disciplines.

"In wrestling, competition from African countries looks very strong.

"The women's basketball team won the gold medal at the last Games of La Francophonie in 2017 in Abidjan.

"She will aim for the double with a good chance of success."

Zielinski said France was trying to help host nation DR Congo with preparations for the event, particularly in terms of medical support and security.

The previous edition of the Francophone Games took place at Abidjan in the Ivory Coast in 2017 ©Getty Images

Zielinski also said France was planning to send representatives in all cultural disciplines.

"Unlike previous editions, France will be present in force in the cultural competitions," he said.

"It will even be represented in all the disciplines of the cultural part of the Games.

"The selection is very good, especially in creative dance and giant puppets.

"We found young and really interesting troupes."

Cultural disciplines at the Games are set to be creative dance, digital creation, hip-hop dance, juggling, literature, poetry, painting, photography, puppetry, sculpture, song, storytelling and traditional inspiration dance.

Winners in cultural disciplines are set to be highlighted during the ongoing Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad.

The ninth edition of the Francophone Games is due to take place in Kinshasa from July 28 to August 6.