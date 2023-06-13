GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall believes that the country's performance at the World Championships in Baku was "incredible".

The country won four medals in Azerbaijan's capital, including a second world gold for Bradly Sinden in the men's under-68 kilograms division.

Rebecca McGowan won silver in the women's under-73kg and there were bronzes for triple world champion Bianca Cook at over-73kg and Aaliyah Powell at under-62kg.

Britain's results saw them finish fifth on the medal table.

"An incredible performance from an incredible team," said Hall.

"It was great to achieve positive results because it does lift confidence in the camp.

"And the Worlds are still the strongest test for our athletes.

Three-time world champion Bianca Cook added a bronze medal in Baku ©Getty Images

"We achieved four medals at the Worlds last year as well but Bradly upgraded his silver to gold and Rebecca upgraded from bronze to silver.

"Aaliyah, while winning bronze again, was so close to getting into the final which she was desperate to do.

"For Bradly to come away with gold is a real boost for him because anyone who is anyone was in that field.

"He dominated the competition.

"Rebecca is going in the right direction and she delivered some extremely positive performances.

"Aaliyah is still only 20 and everything is positive that she is building towards.

"This was the start of a challenging schedule.

"It's going to be an endurance test."