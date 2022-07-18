GB Taekwondo names 13 in squad for World Junior Championships in Sofia

GB Taekwondo has named 13 athletes for next month's World Junior Championships in Sofia.

Included in the squad for the event in the Bulgarian capital are junior European bronze medallists Owen Blunt and Neve McPhillie, who will respectively compete in the male under-48 kilograms and female under-59kg categories.

"It's an excellent opportunity and I'm buzzing with being chosen," said Blunt.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance, especially as a junior athlete.

"I was actually at a college open day when I found out, and my parents were thrilled too.

"When I medalled at the European Championships, it was a big shock and I wasn't expecting it at all.

"I just went in and did my best so this time, I'll be continuing with that very same mindset."

Britain have also picked kickboxer Etta Choi, who will make her major event taekwondo debut in the female under-44kg.

"I think balancing both sports is going good," she said.

Lauren Williams is now an Olympic silver medallist after twice winning world junior titles ©Getty Images

"I practice some taekwondo kicks when doing kickboxing as I like to try some new stuff.

"It's working quite well."

Others in the female squad are Elouise Murray at under-42kg, Phoenix Goodman at under-46kg, Robyn Chambers at under-49kg, Teigan Smith at under-52kg, Beth Christy at under-55kg, Leyla Palser at under-63kg and Morgan Curtis at over-68kg.

The male squad is completed by Jake Pachansky at under-45kg, Zak Angell at under-68kg and Ken Monk at under-78kg.

Britain has enjoyed recent success at the World Junior Championships, with Lauren Williams winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2016.

Williams is now an Olympic silver medallist.

Aaliyah Powell also won junior gold in 2018 before progressing to the senior ranks.

Sofia is due to host the event between August 2 and 7.