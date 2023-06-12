Organisers of next year’s Olympics and Paralympics could face paying twice as much as what was previously expected to use the Stade de France if the contract is not finalised, the French Court of Auditors has warned.

A report carried out by the Court of Auditors has revealed that the Paris 2024 Organising Committee could be required to pay €14.5 million (£12.5 million/$15.6 million) to take temporary residence of the 81,500-capacity venue in the build-up to and during next year’s Games.

The Stade de France is due to stage athletics and rugby sevens events at the Olympics, and Para athletics competitions at the Paralympics.

It is also set to host the Closing Ceremonies for both Games.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, the country's Government announced in October 2016 that renting the Stade de France would cost €7.5 million (£6.4 million/$8 million) but the Court of Auditors has discovered that Paris 2024 could face a bill of almost double that figure.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee, led by Tony Estanguet, has yet to secure a contract to use the Stade de France, according to the French Court of Auditors

"If the provision contract is still not signed, the principles are acquired and the amount of the rent (including technical costs) should amount to €14.5 million," the Court of Auditors wrote in the report.

The comments followed a report by the Court of Auditors in January which claimed that "substantial differences" had led to the stalling of negotiations between Paris 2024 and the Stade de France over an agreement for the Games last November.

The Organising Committee wants to secure usage of the Stade de France for a period of non-exclusivity from March 15 to June 1 2024.

During that time, a series of work is set to be conducted including the renovation of the athletics track and the doubling of giant screens.

It is then hoped that Paris 2024 would secure a period of exclusivity from June 1 to September 20 2024 for the duration of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The main issue facing Paris 2024 is that it may be required to provide "tens of millions of euros" in compensation for football matches, rugby matches and concerts unable to take place during the period of exclusivity.

Improvements are expected to be made to the athletics track at the Stade de France which staged the 2003 World Athletics Championships

The Court of Auditors has also found that outsourcing the running of events to site operators or federations would be more expensive, with Paris 2024 forecasting that it would cost between “€13.6 million (£11.7 million/$14.6 million) and €16.3 million (£14 million/$17.5 million) more" than what had been predicted in its December budget.

It is estimated that Paris 2024’s operating budget for the Games will rise by 10 per cent to €4.4 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.5 billion), partly due to the impact of inflation.

Last week, the Court of Auditors outlined its concerns over the organisers’ planned level of expenditure for staging the Games after ruling that "many uncertainties and risk remain" following its examination of the budget.

The Stade de France is one of the key venues planned for usage at next year's Olympics and Paralympics.

It was built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and has held matches at the 1999 and 2007 Rugby World Cups, for which it is set to be used again as a venue later this year.

The World Athletics Championships was also staged at the Stade de France in 2003.

insidethegames has contacted Paris 2024 for comment.