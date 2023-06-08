The volunteer programme has launched for the second edition of the World Beach Games in Bali.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and hundreds are expected to be chosen to work at the Association of National Olympic Committees event.

They have been promised the opportunity to experience the event's "unique combination of elite sport and beach culture" while reflecting the "welcoming and friendly" atmosphere of the Games.

College students based in Bali are eligible to apply, as well as people who are willing to stay there at their own cost.

They must be fluent in English with other languages a bonus.

Bali 2023 is looking for volunteers who work well in a team, have a passion for sport and are experienced working at sports events.

"We are very excited to officially open registrations for our Games volunteer programme," said Organising Committee chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari.

The first World Beach Games was held in Qatar in 2019 ©Getty Images

"Volunteers will be vital to the success of Bali 2023, not only in helping to ensure the event runs smoothly, but also in embodying the positive spirit and inclusive nature of the Games.

"Our volunteers will help contribute to an unforgettable atmosphere for all those visiting Bali."

The volunteers are set to work in every area of event delivery, including welcoming and guiding fans and assisting and accompanying athletes and sports delegations.

The Games will run on the Indonesian island between August 5 and 12 with 13 sports on the programme.

Those interested in volunteering have until June 23 to register and can do so here.