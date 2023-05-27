The United Arab Emirates have beaten Iran 4-2 to take first place in the men's Asian qualifying tournament for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Bali 2023 World Beach Games beach soccer competition.

Despite suffering defeat, Iran still progressed to the Games as both finalists were awarded places in the tournament scheduled to take place from August 6 to 12.

Ahmed Beshr struck first for the UAE with just over two minutes gone in Jeddah.

He bagged his second with a minute remaining in the first period after goals from Ali and Naseri Abas gave the Emiratis a commanding lead.

Amir Akbari and Seyedmahdi Mirjalili Seyed pulled two back for Iran in the second period but they could not finish the comeback in the final period.

Despite losing the final, Iran still qualified for the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games ©BSWW

Japan sealed the bronze medal following the 6-3 victory against host nation Saudi Arabia.

Ryunosuke Miyama put in a man of the match performance as he netted a hat-trick.

Men's beach soccer defending champions of the World Beach Games Brazil have not qualified yet.

They are due to play at the South American Football Confederation qualifying tournament, although dates are yet to be confirmed for it.

If qualification tournaments do not take place, the teams that occupy the highest positions in the world rankings as of July 1 will be awarded a place at the Games.