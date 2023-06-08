Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) is to carry out test flights over the French capital as part of its preparations for Paris 2024.

Planes and helicopters will take to the sky tomorrow and on Saturday (June 10) with motorbikes assisting on the ground.

The flights will take place at an altitude of above 450 metres, between 10am and 4.30pm and again from 9pm to 10.45pm.

OBS wants to check the angles for its aerial footage which will be a key part of its Paris 2024 coverage.

It will use the flights to take test shots of Olympic venues and famous Parisian monuments.

Another reason for the flights is to test that radio transmission channels between the helicopters and reception stations on the ground are working properly.

Flights will pass close to iconic landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, the Champs-Élysées, Sacré-Cœur and Moulin Rouge.

French Open venue Roland Garros will be one of the sporting venues passed by the flights ©Getty Images

The Trocadéro, Les Invalides, Rue de Rivoli and Luxembourg Gardens will also be visited.

Sports arenas to be flown by will include the Parc des Princes, Accor Arena, Chapelle Arena and Roland Garros, where the French Open is currently taking place.

The flights will also track the race routes for outdoor events in Paris, such as the marathon.

There is normally a ban on such flights over the centre of Paris but an exception has been granted.

"Parisians may hear and see helicopters over the capital," a police statement said.