Hosts Netherlands dominated at the Allianz Regatta, winning golds in four categories, while France took the titles in both Formula Kite events in Medemblik.

Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken started the Dutch gold rush on the final day of action at the regatta, which is part of the Sailing World Cup Series.

The Dutch pair had the title in the bag prior to the final medal race, with wins in eight of the 13 races in total as they finished with 24 points.

Australian duo Thomas Needham and Joel Turner finished second with 66 points, while a close battle for bronze went the way of Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

Prettner and Flachberger claimed their maiden World Cup podium after finishing in third with 75 points, just the one point in front of Australian duo Jim Colley and Shaun Connor, who had to settle for fourth after finishing with 76 points.

In the Formula Kite categories France enjoyed double success, with Axel Mazella claiming the men’s title as he finished with 32 points.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge took second with 47 points, with the podium completed by Qibin Huang of China on 53 points.

The women’s Formula Kite title also went to France, with Jessie Kampman winning three races in the final series to take the title with 50 points.

The silver medal went to Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands with 44 points, while bronze went to France’s Poema Newland on 45 points.

There was more home success for the Dutch in the ILCA6 category, with Maxime Jonker taking the win with 17 points.

Julia Buesselberg of Germany took silver with 30, while there was a dramatic battle for bronze between two Dutch sailors.

Mirthe Akkerman and Marissa Ijben both finished on 37 points, with Akkerman taking the final spot on the podium courtesy of victory in the medal race.

In the ILCA7, Duko Bos of the Netherlands was victorious with 15 points, although his grip on the gold medal was under threat during the medal race as he dropped to last place at one point.

However he fought his way back through the field to end second in the medal race, and secure overall victory from Valtteri Uusitalo of Finland, who ended with 26 points.

The battle for bronze also went to countback as both Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Willem Wiersema of the Netherlands finished with 41 points, with Spadoni victorious on countback due to a higher finishing position in the medal race.

Finally in the men’s iQFOiL discipline, Luuc van Opzeeland of the Netherlands, who claimed six race wins in qualifying, and then victory in the medal race, took the title with 34 points.

Compatriot Huig-Jan Tak took silver with 56 points, with the podium completed by Michal Polak of Poland on 60 points.