The Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta in Mallorca is joining the World Sailing World Cup Series and will act as the first leg of 2022, with more than 1,500 athletes from 55 nations expected to compete from April 1 to 9.

The event will see competition across 10 Olympic disciplines, the women's ILCA 6 Laser, 49er FX, IQ Foil and Formula Kite, the men's ILCA 7 Laser Radial, 49er, IQ Foil, Formula Kite, and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17.

Several venues around the Mediterranean island are scheduled to be used, and the Trofeo Princesa Sofía is billed as Europe's largest regatta.

"We are delighted that the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta will return in 2022 - our first regatta since 2019 thanks to the pandemic," said Ferran Muniesa, technical director of the regatta.

"Our primary concern has always been the safety of the sailors and with the easing of restrictions we are hopeful that the regatta will be at full strength and once again an excellent display of sailing in a beautiful setting."

The Trofeo Princesa Sofía features all 10 Olympic sailing classes ©Getty Images

Prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, the Mallorca Sailing Center is due to stage a training regatta for registered sailors from March 13 to 20.

"Trofeo Princesa Sofía is one of the long-standing and largest annual regattas and forms a key part of the World Sailing event strategy, partnering with established major regattas that support sailors to train and compete during the Olympic cycle," said David Graham, chief executive of World Sailing.

"The Trofeo Princess Sofía hosts the best sailors, teams, and coaches in the world and we are pleased it will become a staple feature in the Hempel World Cup Series until Los Angeles Olympics in 2028."

Following the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, the World Cup Series will head to Amsterdam from June 1 to 5 before an event in Marseille, with the dates yet to be confirmed.