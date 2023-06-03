A remarkable 13-gold surge saw hosts Malta run away with the medals table victory on the final day of the Games of the Small States of Europe.

A couple of sailing podium sweeps were the highlight for Malta who ended on 38 golds, 30 silvers, and 29 bronzes.

They were level on 25 golds with Cyprus going into the deciding day but left them in their wake as the Cypriots ended on 30 titles.

Emily Fenech led a Maltese one-two-three in the women's optimist senior with 43 points.

She was followed by Aleksandra Nagrudnaya and Katrina Briffa with scores of 45 and 68, respectively.

The men's optimist senior also ended in a medal monopoly for Malta with Timmy Vassallo taking gold on a remarkable 10 points.

Malta achieved two sailing podium sweeps on the final day of the Games of the Small States of Europe ©Malta 2023/Edward Flores

Jonas Micallef and Matthias Spiteri joined him on the podium after posting respective totals of 23 and 29.

Isaac Azzopardi, Jacob Azzopardi, and Nicolai Bartolo took fourth, fifth, and sixth place to ensure complete domination for Malta.

There was more sailing joy for the hosts in the women's ILCA 4 as Katrina Micallef won gold and Mia Busuttil bagged bronze while Andriani Georgiu of Cyprus prevented another podium sweep.

Athletics podiums featured more Maltese competitors as the country won six of 12 gold medals on the day.

Graham Pellegrini triumphed in the men's 200 metres, Armani James was victorious in the men's triple jump before Jordan Gusman and Gina McNamara sealed 5,000m wins.

Both 4x100m relay competitions were claimed by Malta as well.