AOC pays tribute to former President Coates on his ICAS re-election

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated John Coates after he was re-elected as President of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) in Lausanne.

Coates was elected unopposed at the 58th meeting of ICAS to continue in his position from the 2023 to 2026 term.

ICAS exists to administer and safeguard the independence of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which Coates is also President of.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport plays a vital role in the sport ecosystem with always growing demand for its services in both Olympic and professional codes," said AOC President Ian Chesterman.

"It's a tribute to the high regard John is held in internationally that he continues in the important role of President of ICAS.

"We congratulate him on his election result and thank him for his ongoing contribution to world sport."

Ian Chesterman gave his congratulations to John Coates and thanked him for his "ongoing contribution to world sport" ©AOC

Coates has been an International Olympic Committee member has served in the role since 2010.

The 73-year-old was also former AOC President, from 1990 to 2022, and has been a member of ICAS since its inception in 1994.

"I'm very proud of how the Court of Arbitration for Sport has evolved," Coates said.

"The Court, in its ordinary and antidoping divisions, is now registering more than 800 procedures each year, including providing ad hoc services at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and other major international sporting events.

"Five of the 22 members of ICAS are Olympians, which should provide all athletes with confidence that their interests are being safeguarded, including through the provision of legal aid."