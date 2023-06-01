The new aquatics centre for Victoria 2026 will remain as a "world-class" venue after the Commonwealth Games are over, a politician has claimed following fears over legacy.

Armstrong Creek in Geelong is set to host swimming and diving in three years' time at a facility costing AUD111 million (£58 million/$72 million/€67 million) to build.

However, two of its three pools will be relocated elsewhere after the Closing Ceremony, with just a smaller "community" pool left behind.

This has led to claims that there will be reduced benefit for the local community once the event is over.

Multi-sport courts and open green space are also planned for after the Games and Victorian Member of Parliament Darren Cheeseman promised an excellent venue.

"The Andrews Labor Government will continue working with the City of Greater Geelong as plans progress for the Armstrong Creek aquatics centre," said Cheeseman, who represents South Barwon, to the Surf Coast Times.

"As Armstrong Creek, Mount Duneed and Charlemont continue to expand, a long-lasting and world-class venue will support the growing needs of the community.

The design of the new Aquatics Centre in Armstrong Creek, where pools will be relocated from after the Commonwealth Games ©Victoria 2026

"The pools will be relocatable and can be reused elsewhere after the Games, giving Victorians the opportunity to access and utilise world-class sporting infrastructure long after the Commonwealth Games have left town."

Architecture firms Warren and Mahoney and Four18 Architecture have been hired to design the Aquatics Centre.

It will be one of the focal venues of Victoria 2026, which is planned as the first "regional" edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Sport is set to be held across the state, in Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

It is not yet known where the larger pools will be relocated to.

A pot of AUD2.6 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.5 billion) has been committed for the Games by the State Government.

But legacy fears in regional hubs increased after the latest Victoria state budget, released earlier this month, did not itemise any Games funding.