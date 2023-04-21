The inaugural meeting of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission for Victoria 2026 has praised "impressive progress" to preparations following a three-day visit to the Australian state.

The Commission is responsible for delivery oversight of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and tasked with providing guidance to ensure it is delivered on time and within its budget.

"It is an honour to chair such an experienced team of experts and to support the Victoria 2026 Organising Committee in the delivery of this innovative Games model that will benefit more host communities than ever before," said Coordination Commission chair and CGF vice-president Kereyn Smith.

"This week we have been updated on preparations to date and the exciting roadmap for the coming months.

"We look forward to working with the Organising Committee and wider stakeholders to maximise efficiencies and deliver a ground-breaking and truly spectacular Games."

The meeting, which began on April 18 and finished today, saw the Commission updated on progress made in key areas by the Victoria 2026 Organising Committee.

This included the Games vision, strategy, and multi-city model, as well as updates on brand marketing, First People's and partner engagement.

Victoria 2026 Coordination Commission chair Kereyn Smith claims that the event in Australia "will benefit more host communities than ever before" ©Getty Images

The Commission also toured host cities of Bendigo and Geelong where they met staff at the Organising Committee's headquarters.

"It has been a pleasure to be in Victoria this week for the first Coordination Commission meeting for the 2026 Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin.

"I have no doubt that the expertise, support and advice of the Commission’s vastly experienced members will prove invaluable to the Organising Committee.

"Under their guidance, and with 20 sports, nine para-sports and a vibrant festival programme, the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games promises be a spectacular celebration of sport, art and culture."

In addition to Smith, the Commission is also made up of Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan, Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) group representative from Sri Lanka Maxwell De Silva and CGF director of Games and Assurance Darren Hall.

The Commission will meet formally twice a year, with the next meeting scheduled to take place in November.