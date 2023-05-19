WADA reveals over 200 Russian athletes now been sanctioned in Moscow Laboratory probe

More than 200 Russian athletes have been sanctioned as part of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) investigation into the Moscow Laboratory in 2019, it has been revealed.

WADA has announced that the number of sanctions issued by Anti-Doping Organisations (ADO) based on data and samples retrieved from the "Operation LIMS" probe had reached a "significant milestone" by passing the 200-mark.

According to WADA, 203 athletes from Russia have been sanctioned by 17 ADOs.

It also revealed that an additional 73 athletes had been charged and another 182 cases remained under investigation.

The sanctions come after work by the WADA Intelligence and Investigations team to collect data and samples form the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the Moscow Laboratory four years ago.

WADA President Witold Bańka hailed the "significant work" of the organisation's Intelligence and Investigations team to uncover the doping cases ©Getty Images

"The continued success of WADA’s Operation LIMS investigation is a testament to the significant work being conducted by the agency’s Intelligence and Investigations, and Legal Affairs departments,” said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"I would also like to thank the International Federations and other Anti-Doping Organisations that have diligently followed up on the evidentiary packages WADA provided to them and continue to bring cases as appropriate.

"WADA is following up with all the relevant authorities involved in the investigation to ensure justice is served for athletes around the world."

Gunter Younger, director of the WADA Intelligence and Investigations team, added: "WADA Intelligence and Investigations is pleased to have crossed this significant landmark of 200 successfully sanctioned cases.

"However, there is still a lot of work ahead of us.

"Operation LIMS has required significant operational cooperation from Anti-Doping Organizations and other stakeholders.

"The success of this operation is due in large part to the investment that WADA and the anti-doping community have made in intelligence and investigations and demonstrates what can be achieved through effective collaboration."

Grigory Rodchenkov, former head of the WADA-accredited Moscow Laboratory, has provided evidence that has resulted in many Russian athletes being banned for doping ©Getty Images

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) remains non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code after it was found by WADA to have manipulated Moscow Laboratory data in an attempt to cover-up state-sponsored doping.

Grigory Rodchenkov was the former head of the Moscow Laboratory before fleeing to the United States and turning whistleblower in 2015 when he provided much of the evidence against Russian athletes accused of engaging in doping at the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi.

Rodchenkov remains in hiding at an undisclosed location.

RUSADA was first declared non-compliant in 2015 before being reinstated in 2018, which WADA claim paved the way to its missions to Russia in January and April in 2019 to retrieve data from the LIMS of the Moscow Laboratory, as well as a number of samples.

Following the investigation, it was found that some of the data had been manipulated which resulted in WADA ruling RUSADA non-compliant again in December 2019 and issued a package of punishments.

The Russian name, flag and anthem were banned from World Championship and Olympic events under sanctions imposed by WADA and the country prohibited from bidding to host such competitions.

These punishments were reduced from four to two year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020.

The ban ended on December last year but Bańka insisted that RUSADA still remained non-compliant and its suspension would not be lifted until a number of issues were resolved.

The 2021 World Anti-Doping Code not being fully integrated into Russian law is one of the key issues that WADA say must be resolved for it to consider RUSADA for reinstatement.